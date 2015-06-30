NEW DELHI, June 30 India on Tuesday banned trade
with Islamic State-linked entities in oil and other products,
complying with a U.N. resolution to act against militants active
in oil-rich countries such as Iraq, Syria and Libya.
"In compliance with United Nations Security Council
Resolution ..., trade in oil and refined oil products, modular
refineries and related materials, besides items of cultural
(including antiquities), scientific and religious importance is
prohibited," India's commerce ministry said in a notification.
(bit.ly/1LzMwmZ)
The rapid rise of Islamic State, which first emerged in
Syria and Iraq, is worrying Western powers who fear the militant
group will forge a base just across the Mediterranean from
mainland Europe.
Iraq's Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi earlier this month
urged the international community to help prevent the group from
gleaning profits from oil smuggling.
