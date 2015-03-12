By By Jean Paul Arouff
| PORT LOUIS, March 12
Indian Prime Minister
Narendra Modi has secured agreements to develop islands in
Mauritius and Seychelles in an early success for his drive to
wrest back influence in the Indian Ocean from China.
China has invested millions of dollars in recent years
building seaports and highways in countries stretching from the
Maldives to Sri Lanka that lie on vital shipping lanes through
which much of its energy supplies and trade passes.
India, alarmed at the prospect of China building a network
of friendly ports in a "String of Pearls" across the Indian
Ocean, has stepped up its diplomacy, offering a range of civil
and military assistance.
On Wednesday, as Modi toured Mauritius, officials signed an
agreement to upgrade sea and air links on the remote Agalega
islands, offering India a foothold in an area hundreds of miles
from its coast.
The two sides have been discussing North and South Agalega
islands for years but there have been reservations in the about
opening up the area to foreign involvement.
India's foreign ministry said in a statement the agreement
"provides for setting up and upgradation of infrastructure for
improving air and sea connectivity ... which will go a long way
in ameliorating the conditions of the inhabitants of this remote
island."
The new facilities would also "enhance the capabilities of
the Mauritian Defence Forces in safeguarding their interests",
suggesting there would be a military spin-off to the
development.
The North Agalega island has a rough air strip which would
likely be upgraded under the agreement, a former Indian navy
pilot said.
China has also been strengthening political relations with
island nations with President Xi Jinping visiting Maldives and
Sri Lanka last year where Chinese state firms have won contracts
to build airports and seaports.
Modi also announced an agreement with Seychelles to develop
infrastructure on Assumption island.
India has been helping Seychelles with ocean mapping to
protect its exclusive economic zone and has given aircraft and
launched a radar project. But it had not been directly involved
in infrastructure.
Modi said 90 percent of India's trade and oil imports moved
by sea and as its economy became more globally integrated it
would become more dependent on the ocean.
"So, the Indian ocean region is at the top of our policy
priorities," he said in a speech.
China has considered Seychelles as a resupply port for its
ships taking part in anti-piracy operations.
Modi is due in Sri Lanka on Friday, the final leg of his
Indian Ocean tour.
