in 5 hours
India, Israel launch innovation fund during Modi visit
Featured
July 7, 2017 / 8:19 AM / in 5 hours

India, Israel launch innovation fund during Modi visit

1 Min Read

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attend an Innovation conference with Israeli and Indian CEOs in Tel Aviv, Israel July 6, 2017.

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - India and Israel have established a $40 million joint innovation initiative fund to increase economic cooperation and boost research and development within both countries.

Slideshow (2 Images)

The agreement was signed during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic visit to Israel. The three-day trip, which ended Thursday, was meant to help deepen commercial ties. It was the first time a sitting Indian prime minister came to Israel.

Each country will allocate $4 million per year over a five-year period for the fund’s activities, Israel's Ministry of Economy said in a statement. It will be run by the Israel Innovation Authority and the Indian Ministry of Science and Technology.

Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are looking to increase bilateral trade and share technological know-how, particularly in the fields of water management and agriculture.

Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Steven Scheer

