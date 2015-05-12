(Repeats to media clients)
By Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI May 12 India's smaller infrastructure
firms are turning to share sales to fund new projects, cashing
in on a boom in the country's stock market just as banks have
scaled back on credit due to rising bad loans and slowing
earnings growth.
A revival in infrastructure spending is seen as one of the
keys to accelerating growth in Asia's third-biggest economy,
but hopes of increased public spending under the government of
Prime Minister Narendra Modi have yet to materialise given the
focus on reducing its fiscal deficit.
Modi wants $1 trillion invested in infrastructure over the
five years to 2017, with half of that coming from private
companies.
The allure of big projects has roused smaller firms into
action, with many of them raising cash in a booming stock market
and dominating share sales this year.
A number of these companies are in the infrastructure sector
such as roads and logistics. Over the last three months, a total
of more than $400 million has been raised by Ashoka Buildcon
, Hindustan Construction Company and others.
"We have raised money to take equity in new projects," said
Virendra Mhaiskar, managing director at IRB Infrastructure
Developers, which raised $70 million in March. "We
have seen a good number of new projects come up."
Banks remain the main source of funding in India, but
smaller, less diversified firms are finding it difficult to
raise credit partly due rising bad loans and stretched balance
sheets.
Stressed assets in the Indian banking system, including bad
loans, are estimated at over 6 trillion rupees ($96.7 billion),
or more than a tenth of the total loans outstanding.
Add to that, the central bank warned last month that banks
are overly exposed to infrastructure, and that the economy needs
to find new sources of funding.
Investors appear to be taking the cue.
Ashiana Housing's share sale in February, managed
by broker Religare, was covered in a matter of a few hours, with
buyers including Goldman Sachs and private equity firm Creador,
two sources involved in the share sale said.
Indian construction company Ashoka Buildcon's 5 billion
rupee ($80 million) share sale a month later was oversubscribed
by 1.5 billion rupees, two sources involved in the transaction
told Reuters.
"A lot of companies are raising money for growth capital as
well as to bid for BOT (build-operate-transfer) projects," said
V Jayasankar, senior executive director & head of equity capital
markets at Kotak Investment Banking.
(Additional reporting by Tommy Wilkes in NEW DELHI; Editing by
Clara Ferreira Marques & Shri Navaratnam)