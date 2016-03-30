By Thomas Escritt
| THE HAGUE, March 30
THE HAGUE, March 30 Italy on Wednesday asked
judges in The Hague to order India to release a detained Italian
marine, hours before Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was due
at an EU-India summit in Brussels at which he aims to defuse the
long-running row with Rome.
In 2012, India arrested two Italian marines who were
escorting an oil tanker on suspicion of killing two fishermen
they mistook for pirates. Though they were not charged, the pair
were barred from leaving the country.
Massimiliano Latorre was allowed to return home last year
for medical treatment, but Salvatore Girone has for four years
been confined to Delhi, where he lives at the Italian embassy
and reports weekly to Indian police.
The case moved to the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The
Hague after India and Italy agreed to suspend all domestic legal
proceedings.
Addressing the United Nations tribunal, Francesco Azzarello,
Italy's lead lawyer in the case, pledged that Girone would be
returned to India to face charges should it bring them once the
Hague arbitration is finished.
"The only reason Girone is not allowed to leave India is so
that he can act as a de facto guarantee of Italy's obligation to
return him for trial," Azzarello said. "A human being cannot be
used as a guarantee of the conduct of a state."
Waiting until the end of the case in The Hague, where
proceedings are often lengthy, could leave Girone detained
without charge for up to eight years, thousands of kilometres
from his wife and young children, he said.
India hopes the Brussels summit will bring a thaw in ties
with the EU and persuade Italy to refrain from blocking India's
membership of a key global group on missile technology. Rome
single-handedly scuppered India's bid to join last year.
As part of a broad agenda, the EU plans to raise the issue
of the marines with Modi, according to an internal EU council
note seen by Reuters.
Italy argues the case of the two marines was beyond the
jurisdiction of Indian courts. Marines are viewed by Italy as
state officials immune to foreign prosecution. Italy paid
$190,000 in compensation to each victim's family..
(Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)