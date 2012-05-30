By D. Jose
| KOCHI, Kerala
KOCHI, Kerala May 30 An Indian court granted
bail on Wednesday to two Italian sailors charged with the murder
of two Indian fishermen in a case that has caused a major
diplomatic rift between Rome and New Delhi.
The two marines, Massimiliano Latorre and Salvatore Girone,
were ordered not to leave the port city of Kochi, in the western
state of Kerala, while awaiting trial. They will be freed once
they each pay bail of 10 million rupees, about $200,000. No date
has been set for trial but it is expected to start soon.
The sailors were part of a military security team protecting
the cargo ship Enrica Lexie from pirate attacks when they opened
fire on the fishermen's boat off the coast of Kerala on Feb. 15.
Italian officials say the men mistook the fishermen for pirates.
The picture of what happened that day is still murky, but
investigators say what is clear is that the two fishermen were
unarmed and posed no threat to the ship. Italian officials said
the fishermen ignored warning shots.
The incident has soured relations between Italy and India,
with Rome insisting that Latorre and Girone are military
personnel and should be tried at home and not in an Indian
court. The Indian government says it is a matter for the courts
to decide and it will not intervene in the judicial process.
Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti has telephoned his Indian
counterpart, Manmohan Singh, several times and dispatched deputy
Foreign Minister Staffan de Mistura to India to try to resolve
the case diplomatically, all to no avail.
When the marines were formally charged with murder earlier
this month, Italy recalled its ambassador for consultations to
signal what it said was its "strong displeasure" with the Indian
authorities' handling of the case.
The Italian embassy in New Delhi did not respond to requests
for comment on Wednesday's bail hearing.
In April, Italy paid $190,000 to each of the victims
families as compensation. In return, the families dropped their
cases against the marines, but the state's case continues.
Attacks on ships have increased in the eastern side of the
Arabian Sea, as better security around the Horn of Africa has
pushed Somali pirates to make raids as far over as the Maldives.
The waters close to India are generally considered safer.
(Editing by Ross Colvin and Ed Lane)