NEW DELHI, March 14 India's top court has temporarily barred the Italian ambassador from leaving the country amid a dispute between the two countries over the killing of two Indian fishermen by Italian marines, a lawyer in the case said on Thursday.

India had summoned the Italian ambassador on Tuesday to protest at Rome's decision not to send two marines charged with killing the fishermen while on anti-piracy duty back to India to face trial.

"The Chief Justice issued a notice to the Italian ambassador stating not to leave the country and has sought a reply from the ambassador by March 18," said Viplav Sharma, defence counsel for the Italian marines. (Reporting by Annie Banerji; editing by Matthias Williams)