NEW DELHI Feb 19 Indian police on Sunday
detained two members of the Italian navy accused of killing two
Indian fisherman they mistook for pirates off the coast of the
southern state of Kerala, officials said.
The Italians, members of a navy security team, were on an
Italian merchant vessel when the incident happened on Wednesday.
Since last October their regiment has supplied specialist
"anti-pirate" personnel to accompany cargo ships that request
help.
The two accused have been taken to the coastal town of Kochi
where they will be interrogated by police, a police officer, who
did not wish to be identified, told Reuters.
The Indian Ministry of External Affairs said the Italian
Foreign Minister Giulio Terzi Di Santagata had called his Indian
counterpart S.M. Krishna on Saturday to discuss finding "a
mutually acceptable procedure to establish the facts beyond any
doubt and determine responsibilities".
The fishermen were unarmed, and the law should be allowed to
take its course, the Indian statement said.
"The external affairs minister conveyed to the Italian
foreign minister that it was unfortunate that innocent lives had
been lost which could have been avoided had the naval personnel
on board Enrica Lexie been careful and exercised restraint," the
statement said.
Italy's ambassador to India was last week summoned to a
meeting with an official at the Foreign Office to explain what
had happened. The ambassador was asked to ensure the crew of the
ship cooperate with Indian authorities.
A team of Italian diplomats are expected to arrive in New
Delhi on Sunday to discuss the matter with Indian authorities,
local media reported citing sources.
(Reporting by Anurag Kotoky)