By Jatindra Dash
BHUBANESWAR, India, April 4 Indian authorities
agreed on Wednesday to swap some prisoners to secure the release
of a second Italian kidnapped by Maoist rebels over three weeks
ago, a senior government official said.
Tour guide Paolo Bosusco was taken hostage in Orissa state,
along with Claudio Colangelo on March 14, in what is believed to
be the first time the rebels have targeted foreigners. Colangelo
was released on March 25 to a group of reporters.
The guerrillas continued to hold Bosusco, demanding, among
other things, the release of several prisoners and a halt in
operations by government forces against the rebels.
The chief minister of Orissa appealed to the rebels to
release Bosusco unharmed.
"It has been decided by the state government to facilitate
the release of 15 members of Chasi Mulia Adibasi Sangha and also
eight left wing extremists who are now lodged in jails," Naveen
Patnaik said in a written statement.
Chasi Mulia Adibasi Sangha is an organisation of farmers and
labourers. The government suspects some members of links to the
Maoists, but they deny that.
Maoists say the Italians were kidnapped after they were
spotted taking photos of indigenous tribal women bathing in a
river in the state's Kandhamal district.
The Maoists' have also demanded a ban on tourists - Indian
or foreign - in tribal areas.
Also known as Naxals, the Maoists have fought a decades-long
war against the government in a wide swathe of central and east
India. They say they are fighting for the poor and landless and
they often back farmers in land disputes with big business.
The government calls them India's main internal security
threat and an obstacle to higher growth and more jobs in Asia's
third-largest economy. Thousands have died in the four-decade
conflict, although levels of violence have fallen in recent
years.
Analysts said they believed the kidnappings were designed to
draw attention to the plight of tribal people in one of India's
poorest regions.
