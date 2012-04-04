A man walks under a barricade pole installed to check passing vehicles by forest officials at the remote district of Kandhamal in Orissa March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

BHUBANESWAR, India The authorities agreed on Wednesday to swap some prisoners to secure the release of a second Italian kidnapped by Maoist rebels over three weeks ago, a senior government official said.

Tour guide Paolo Bosusco was taken hostage in Orissa state, along with Claudio Colangelo on March 14, in what is believed to be the first time the rebels have targeted foreigners. Colangelo was released on March 25 to a group of reporters.

The guerrillas continued to hold Bosusco, demanding, among other things, the release of several prisoners and a halt in operations by government forces against the rebels.

The chief minister of Orissa appealed to the rebels to release Bosusco unharmed.

"It has been decided by the state government to facilitate the release of 15 members of Chasi Mulia Adibasi Sangha and also eight left wing extremists who are now lodged in jails," Naveen Patnaik said in a written statement.

Chasi Mulia Adibasi Sangha is an organisation of farmers and labourers. The government suspects some members of linked to the Maoists, but they deny that.

Maoists say the Italians were kidnapped after they were spotted taking photos of indigenous tribal women bathing in a river in the state's Kandhamal district.

The Maoists' have also demanded a ban on tourists - Indian or foreign - in tribal areas.

Also known as Naxals, the Maoists have fought a decades-long war against the government in a wide swathe of central and east India. They say they are fighting for the poor and landless and they often back farmers in land disputes with big business.

The government calls them India's main internal security threat and an obstacle to higher growth and more jobs in Asia's third-largest economy. Thousands have died in the four-decade conflict, although levels of violence have fallen in recent years.

Analysts said they believed the kidnappings were designed to draw attention to the plight of tribal people in one of India's poorest regions.

(Editing by Krittivas Mukherjee and Alison Williams)