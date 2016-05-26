NEW DELHI May 26 India's Supreme Court on Thursday said an Italian marine under investigation for the killing of two fishermen is free to go home while international arbitration into the case is ongoing.

Salvatore Girone, who has been living in the Italian embassy in New Delhi, was one of two marines arrested in 2012 on suspicion of killing the fishermen during an anti-piracy mission on an Italian oil tanker. The other marine is already back in Italy after suffering health problems.

The Supreme Court ruled that Girone can return to Italy while the United Nations tribunal decides on a jurisdictional issue between India and Italy. (Reporting by Suchitra Mohanty; Writing by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Douglas Busvine)