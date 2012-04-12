(Corrects date of dispatch. No changes to text.)

By Jatindra Dash

NEW DELHI, April 12 Hopes grew on Thursday that an Italian tour guide kidnapped by Indian Maoist rebels almost a month ago will soon be released after a mediator travelled to a remote camp in the expectation the guerrillas will hand over the hostage.

Mediator Dandapani Mohanty, a member of the negotiating team appointed by the Maoists, began the journey to the rebels' forest camp late on Wednesday.

"They are likely to release the Italian," he told a local television station in eastern Orissa state.

Some TV networks reported that the hostage, Paolo Bosusco, had already been freed, but others said his release depended on a prisoner swap that may take place later on Thursday.

Last week, the Orissa state government said it would set free 27 prisoners, including the local Maoist leader's wife, to facilitate the release of Bosusco and another hostage.

Also known as Naxals, the rebels have fought for decades in a wide swathe of central and eastern India, including many resource-rich regions, where tensions run high between poor farmers and industrial developers.

The government calls them India's main internal security threat and an obstacle to higher growth and more jobs in Asia's third-largest economy. Hundreds die annually in the conflict, although levels of violence have fallen in recent years.

Bosusco was seized in Orissa, along with another Italian, Claudio Colangelo, on March 14, in what is believed to be the first time the rebels have targeted foreigners. Colangelo was handed to a group of reporters on March 25. (Editing by Frank Jack Daniel and Ron Popeski)