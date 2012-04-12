(Adds comment from Bosusco, detail)
By Jatindra Dash
NEW DELHI, April 12 Indian Maoist rebels freed
an Italian tour guide on Thursday, almost a month after
kidnapping him in a remote part of the state of Orissa in what
was believed to be the first seizure of a foreigner by the
leftist guerrillas.
Also known as Naxals, the rebels have fought for decades in
a swathe of central and eastern India, including many
resource-rich regions, where tension runs high between poor
farmers and industrial developers.
Television footage showed Paolo Bosusco, in a pink T-shirt
and beige trousers torn at the knees, carrying a black rucksack
on his shoulders as he walked through villages. He later arrived
in the state capital, Bhubaneshwar.
"I am finally free," Bosusco said by telephone to Italian
state-owned RAI television. "I am strong, it's all finished and
everything is OK."
In response to rebel demands, the authorities freed a Maoist
leader's wife from prison and promised to facilitate the release
of several imprisoned rebels and their supporters.
Bosusco was handed to a mediator who had travelled to a
remote camp where he was being held late on Wednesday. The
Italian Foreign Ministry said Indian authorities had informed
the ambassador of the release.
Bosusco was seized in Orissa, along with another Italian,
Claudio Colangelo, on March 14 during a visit to indigenous
tribes. Colangelo was handed to a group of reporters on March
25.
The fighters said they detained the Italians because they
were taking photographs of tribeswomen bathing in a river, an
accusation Colangelo denied after his release.
India's prime minister, Manmohan Singh, calls the Maoists
India's main internal security threat and an obstacle to higher
growth and more jobs in Asia's third-largest economy.
Hundreds of people are killed every year in the conflict,
although levels of violence have fallen in recent years.
On March 24, another group of Maoists kidnapped Jhina
Hikaka, a state legislator, adding to the tension.
The Maoists say they are fighting for the rights of millions
of landless tribal people. Apart from prisoner releases, the
Orissa Maoists have also demanded an end to tourism in parts of
the state where tribal people live.
(Additional reporting by Catherine Hornby in ROME; Editing by
Frank Jack Daniel and Satarupa Bhattacharjya; Editing by Sanjeev
Miglani and Robert Birsel)