* Two Italian marines arrested over shooting of fishermen
* Italy says incident in international waters in its
jurisdiction
* Minister sees "considerable differences" with India
By Roberto Landucci
ROME, Feb 20 Italian authorities should be
allowed to deal with allegations its forces killed two Indian
fishermen, the foreign ministry said on Monday, criticising
Indian police for arresting servicemen acting to protect a cargo
ship from pirates.
The two Italian marines were part of a security detachment
assigned to protect the merchant vessel Enrica Lexie from
attacks in the Indian Ocean when the incident happened on
Wednesday.
Indian authorities accuse them of firing on and killing
unarmed fishermen. The marines, Massimiliano Latorre and
Salvatore Girone, were arrested in the coastal town of Kochi and
remain in custody.
Considerable uncertainty remains over exactly what occurred
in the incident which risks straining relations between the two
countries.
The Italian foreign ministry said in a statement the
presence of armed guards on board the ship was allowable under
Italian law and corresponded to United Nations resolutions
concerning the fight against international maritime piracy.
"As things stand, there are considerable differences of a
judicial nature," Foreign Minister Giulio Terzi told reporters.
"So far, I do not believe there has been the kind of
collaboration between the states of India and Italy which could
be hoped for and which could open a way out quickly," he said.
The ministry said the case should be handled by Italy "as
the incident occurred in international waters on an
Italian-flagged ship". It said the servicemen were state
officials and as such enjoyed immunity with respect to foreign
states.
"Contacts and collaboration between the two governments are
essential to establish the facts in the face of unilateral
actions being undertaken by police authorities," it said.
An Italian diplomatic team has been sent to India to help
resolve the situation. A meeting with Indian officials ended
without agreement, the foreign ministry said.
"FIRED INTO WATER"
Italy began assigning military teams to protect its merchant
vessels in the Indian Ocean last year after a series of attacks
by Somali pirates on Italian ships.
Pirates operating in small fishing vessels and fast
motorboats have hijacked dozens of vessels in the region over
recent years, extracting millions of dollars in ransom.
Italian daily La Repubblica quoted the captain of the Enrica
Lexie, Umberto Vitelli, as saying the servicemen fired warning
shots into the water as a fishing vessel approached.
The report he sent to the ship's owners and Italian
authorities made no reference to any casualties. As cited by the
newspaper, it said he assembled the crew in the control room
when the fishing boat was first observed near his vessel.
"The military team had taken up position and warned the
fishing boat several times not to approach before firing into
the water," La Repubblica quoted his report as saying.
He said he was told soon afterwards that the boat was moving
away and the situation returned to normal before Indian coast
guard authorities requested his ship to proceed to Kochi to help
with the identification of two suspected pirate vessels.
Italian newspapers have speculated that the vessel which
approached the Enrica Lexie may not have been the same one as
the boat on which the two fishermen were killed.
The daily La Stampa cited Italian servicemen on the ship as
saying the vessel they deterred from approaching held five armed
men, not the 11 unarmed fishermen Indian authorities say were
aboard.
(Writing By James Mackenzie; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)