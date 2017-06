NEW DELHI Jan 18 Two Italian sailors charged with killing two Indian fishermen on Friday lost their Supreme Court bid to be tried on home soil, a victory for New Delhi in a diplomatic tussle over jurisdiction that has strained ties between the two countries.

The sailors, members of a military security team protecting the cargo ship Enrica Lexie, say they mistook the fishermen for pirates off the southern Indian state of Kerala in February 2012.

The Supreme Court ruled that a special court should be set up to try the marines, lawyers who attended the hearing told reporters afterwards. (Reporting by Suchitra Mohanty and Annie Banerji, editing by Ross Colvin)