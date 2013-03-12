NEW DELHI, March 12 India summoned the Italian
ambassador on Tuesday to protest at Rome's decision not to send
two marines charged with killing Indian fishermen while on
anti-piracy duty back to India to face trial.
India's Supreme Court had allowed Massimiliano Latorre and
Salvatore Girone to return home for four weeks to vote in last
month's general election, provided they returned.
They have not done so and on Monday the Italian foreign
ministry announced India had not responded to its requests for a
diplomatic solution to the case. It said there was now a formal
dispute over the terms of the U.N. Convention of the Law of the
Sea.
The two sailors, part of a military security team protecting
the tanker Enrica Lexie from pirates, were accused of shooting
the two fishermen after mistaking them for pirates off the
southern Indian state of Kerala in February last year.
The incident has caused a serious diplomatic dispute between
Italy and India, which have traditionally had good relations.
"Government of India states firmly that it does not agree
with the position conveyed by the Italian Government on the
return of the two Marines to India," an Indian foreign ministry
statement said on Tuesday evening.
"The Italian Ambassador was summoned by the Foreign
Secretary today and Government of India's position on this
matter was conveyed to him in the strongest of terms."
"It was conveyed to the Italian Ambassador that the Italian
Government was obliged to ensure their return to India within
the stipulated period as per the terms of the Supreme Court
Order."
India's Supreme Court said in a long-awaited ruling in
January that India had jurisdiction to try the marines, but
Italy has challenged that decision, arguing that the shooting
took place in international waters.
The sailors arrived back in Italy on Feb. 23, a day before
the country's election, after India's Supreme Court granted
their request to exercise their right to vote.
They had already spent Christmas in Italy, after a Kerala
court allowed them to join their families for the holiday on
condition they returned to India by Jan. 10, which they did.
Italy's announcement the sailors would not return sparked
protests in Kerala on Tuesday. Fishermen marched through the
state capital Thiruvananthapuram and burned effigies of them.
"If the government fails to enforce its law, it will
encourage foreigners to kill Indians and escape," said T. Peter,
a protest leader. "The government should immediately use its
power to bring the marines back and put them on trial."
Doramma, wife of Jelastine, one of the two fishermen shot
dead, demanded justice.
"The monetary compensation the Italian government gave us
does not compensate the loss we have suffered. The government
should see that the killers are brought back to stand trial in
the case in the country," she said.
(Reporting by Matthias Williams; additional reporting by
D.Jose; editing by Andrew Roche)