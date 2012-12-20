(Adds quote, details, background)
By D. Jose
KOCHI, India Dec 20 Two Italian marines charged
with killing two fishermen off the coast of India are likely to
spend Christmas in Italy, after an Indian court on Thursday
accepted the sailors' request to be allowed to join their
families for the holiday season.
The two sailors, members of a military security team
protecting the cargo ship Enrica Lexie from pirate attacks, shot
the fishermen they say they mistook for pirates off the southern
state of Kerala in February, sparking a diplomatic row between
New Delhi and Rome.
Massimiliano Latorre and Salvatore Girone are out on bail in
the Indian state but not permitted to leave the country. They
will be required to hand over 60 million rupees ($1.1 million)
as a bank guarantee to the court before leaving. The sailors
have to report back to India on Jan. 10.
"It is a moment of great joy, our hearts are dancing. The
greatest Christmas present has arrived for us," Vania Ardito,
Girone's wife, told Italian news agency Ansa.
The Kerala high court said its decision to allow the men
back home for two weeks was contingent on the Indian
government's approval.
While awaiting trial in New Delhi's Supreme Court in
connection with the shooting deaths, the men filed a petition
last week to the Kerala high court asking to celebrate Christmas
back home.
The Italian government submitted an undertaking that the
marines would be in its custody during their stay and would take
responsibility for their timely return to India.
The Kerala state government had opposed the sailors' plea,
suspecting Italy of trying to smuggle the men out of India and
feared that the sailors may not return.
New Delhi is likely to approve the sailors' departure with
India's foreign ministry having already asked the court to
consider Rome's case in light of the "excellent" relations
between the two countries.
The foreign ministry was not immediately available for
comment.
Last week, Italian authorities summoned India's ambassador
in Rome and expressed "strong disappointment" that the Supreme
Court had delayed a decision on where the men would face trial.
Italy argues that the Supreme Court should rule the shooting
took place in international waters, outside India's
jurisdiction, allowing the marines to be tried in Rome.
Indian authorities accuse the sailors of killing unarmed
fishermen in a "contiguous zone" where Indian law applies.
While visiting the marines in Kerala last week, Italy's
Defence Minister, Giampaolo Di Paolo, pinned his hopes on India
allowing the men home for Christmas, saying "nobody more than
India knows the values of festivities".
Italy petitioned India's Supreme Court after the Kerala High
Court said the marines were liable to be tried under Indian law.
In India, state level judiciaries are responsible for law and
order on their territory.
(Additional reporting by Naomi O'Leary in ROME, writing by
Annie Banerji, editing by Matthias Williams and Ron Popeski)