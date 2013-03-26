* Italy-India dispute began a year ago
* Return of marines to India angered many Italians
* Defence Minister says "too easy to resign"
* Monti says "astonished" by resignation
(Adds Monti named as interim foreign minister)
By Steve Scherer
ROME, March 26 Italian Foreign Minister Giulio
Terzi resigned on Tuesday over his government's decision to
return two marines to India to face trial for the murder of
local fishermen while on anti-piracy duty.
Terzi said he was stepping down to protect the "honour of
the country, of the armed forces, and Italian diplomacy", during
testimony to the lower house of parliament, drawing loud
applause from lawmakers.
"I can no longer be part of this government and I announce
my resignation," he said. "My reservations about sending the
marines back to India were not listened to."
The marines, Salvatore Girone and Massimiliano Latorre, are
facing trial in India over the shooting dead of two fishermen
off the southern state of Kerala in February 2012 when they were
assigned to protect an Italian commercial tanker from pirates.
They said they fired warning shots at a boat they believed
to be a pirate vessel.
Since the incident, India and Italy have been embroiled in
an escalating row at a time when Rome is trying to secure a
major deal to sell helicopters to the Indian government.
The marines were allowed home for Christmas, and then again
to vote in the Italian elections in February, on condition they
returned to India.
On March 11, the outgoing technocrat government of Mario
Monti said it would not send the marines back because Indian
courts did not have jurisdiction over the incident, which Rome
said occurred in international waters.
But Italy reversed its position last week after India
prevented the Italian ambassador from leaving the country.
Latorre and Girone returned to New Delhi on Friday in what
defence forces chief Admiral Luigi Binelli Mantelli called a
"farce".
The two men themselves wrote a letter to lawmakers saying
their return to India was a tragedy.
The confused handling of the dispute has been a black mark
on Monti's brief, 17-month government, and has led to
accusations that it has made Italy appear diplomatically weak.
The marines' anti-piracy duty was conducted under the
umbrella of a U.N. resolution to safeguard shipping from
repeated pirate attacks.
MONTI "ASTONISHED"
Terzi's decision to quit was a reversal of the sentiments he
expressed in an interview he gave to a newspaper last Friday in
which he said he "didn't see a reason" to step down.
Monti said he was "astonished" by the resignation because he
had seen his foreign minister on Tuesday morning and he had not
been told of the impending announcement.
He said Terzi's opinion that the marines should not have
been returned to India "is not shared by the government" and
that he would address parliament on Wednesday "on the whole
affair".
Later, President Giorgio Napolitano named Monti to serve as
interim foreign minister.
Italy has been in a political limbo since elections last
month, which gave no political group a working majority in
parliament. But Monti's government, now in a caretaker capacity,
is unlikely to remain in power for more than a few weeks.
Defence Minister Giampaolo Di Paola, who spoke immediately
after Terzi, rejected his gesture.
"It would be easy for me to resign today, leaving a seat
open that will be filled by another minister soon anyway," Di
Paola said. "But I won't abandon a ship in difficulty, with
Massimiliano and Salvatore on board, until the last day of the
war."
Several lawmakers, led by Silvio Berlusconi's People of
Freedom (PDL) party, accused Monti of mishandling of the affair.
"The incredible conflict within the government took place to
the detriment of our marines ... and it demonstrates once again
the political inadequacy of Monti," said Deborah Bergamini, a
PDL lawmaker.
(Additional reporting by Naomi O'Leary; Editing by Barry Moody
and Michael Roddy)