Aug 29 Italy, challenging India's right to try
Italian marines accused of killing two fishermen, took its case
to the Supreme Court in New Delhi on Wednesday in a dispute over
jurisdiction on the high seas.
The two Italian sailors, members of a military security team
protecting the cargo ship Enrica Lexie from pirate attacks,
fired on the fishermen's boat off the Indian coast in February.
Italian officials say the men mistook the fishermen for pirates.
Italy says the shooting took place in international waters
outside the jurisdiction of Indian courts. India disputes this,
saying the incident occurred in a "contiguous zone" where Indian
law applies.
The case has soured relations between Italy and India, with
Rome insisting that Massimiliano Latorre and Salvatore Girone
are military personnel and should be tried at home.
"This could set a new precedent for such a law because India
has never faced a situation like this before," said advocate
Diljeet Titus, appearing for Italy in the Supreme Court.
Indian authorities accuse the sailors of killing unarmed
fishermen off the coast of Kerala in a case that has caused
outrage in the south Asian nation of 1.2 billion people.
In April, Italy paid $190,000 compensation to each of the
victims' families, who then dropped their cases against the
marines, but the state's case continues.
Italy petitioned India's Supreme Court after the Kerala High
Court held that the marines were liable to be tried under Indian
law.
Attacks on ships have increased in the eastern side of the
Arabian Sea, as better security around the Horn of Africa has
pushed Somali pirates to range as far as the Maldives. The
waters close to India are generally considered safer.
(Additional reporting by Suchitra Mohanty; Editing by Alistair
Lyon)