New Delhi Jan 17 India's top court will
announce its decision on Friday on whether the two Italian
sailors accused of killing Indian fishermen will face trial in
New Delhi or Rome, two lawyers involved in the case told Reuters
on Thursday.
The two sailors, members of a military security team
protecting the cargo ship Enrica Lexie from pirate attacks, say
they mistook the fisherman for pirates when they shot at their
boat near the coast of the southern Indian state of Kerala in
February.
The incident sparked a diplomatic row between Italy and
India, with Rome challenging India's right to try the sailors in
the New Delhi Supreme Court last year because the shooting took
place in international waters.
Indian authorities, meanwhile, accuse the sailors of killing
unarmed fishermen in a "contiguous zone" where Indian law
applies.
"The court will pronounce its judgment on the marines
tomorrow," said Ramesh Babu, the public prosecutor of Kerala
state, which wants the sailors to be tried in India.
"We've argued our case fully well. Let's wait and see what
the court decides because we can't speculate on the judgment
right now."
If the Supreme Court's decision favours the Italian marines,
that would allow the men to return to Rome for trial under
Italian jurisdiction. If not, they will head back to a lower
court in Kerala, where they will be tried under Indian law, Babu
said.
A lawyer representing the Italians also confirmed to Reuters
that the Supreme Court would give its decision on Friday, almost
a month after Italy expressed "strong disappointment" that the
court had delayed the decision on where the men would face
trial.
Attacks on ships have increased on the eastern side of the
Arabian Sea as better security around the Horn of Africa has
forced Somali pirates to range as far as the Maldives. The
waters close to India are generally considered safer.
