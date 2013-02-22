NEW DELHI Feb 22 India's Supreme Court on
Friday allowed two Italian marines charged with the murder of
two fishermen off the coast of India to return home to vote in
this month's general election.
The two sailors, members of a military security team
protecting a cargo ship from pirate attacks, are accused of
shooting the fishermen they say they mistook for pirates off the
southern state of Kerala in February last year, sparking a
diplomatic row between New Delhi and Rome.
"The judges were sympathetic to the marines' request to
exercise their democratic right of casting their votes," Diljeet
Titus, one of the lawyers representing the Italian marines, told
Reuters.
Last month, the Supreme Court said in a long-awaited ruling
that India had jurisdiction to try marines Massimiliano Latorre
and Salvatore Girone, setting the stage for a criminal trial
that could further sour ties between India and Italy.
Italy had challenged India's right to try the two, arguing
that the shooting had taken place in international waters.
The Italians spent Christmas in Italy last year, after a
Kerala court allowed them to join their families for the
holiday, on condition that they returned to India by Jan. 10,
which they did.
The marines are currently held at the Italian embassy in New
Delhi. They report to a police station once a week.
(Reporting by Annie Banerji; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel and
Nick Macfie)