ROME Feb 23 Two Italian marines charged in
India with killing two fishermen while on anti-pirate duty a
year ago arrived home on Saturday to vote in parliamentary
elections this weekend.
"We are happy to be back home. This has been possible
because India's Supreme Court ... has shown itself to be very
democratic by recognising our right to vote," Massimiliano
Latorre said on arrival at Rome Fiumicino airport with his
colleague, Salvatore Girone.
The two sailors, part of a military security team protecting
the tanker Enrica Lexie, are accused of shooting the two
fishermen they say they mistook for pirates off the southern
Indian state of Kerala in February last year.
The incident has caused a serious diplomatic dispute between
Italy and India, which have traditionally had good relations.
India's Supreme Court said in a long-awaited ruling last
month that India had jurisdiction to try the marines, setting
the stage for a criminal trial that could further sour ties
between the two nations.
Italy had challenged India's right to try the two, arguing
that the shooting had taken place in international waters.
The men were welcomed at the airport by outgoing Prime
Minister Mario Monti. They will be allowed to stay in Italy for
four weeks.
The Italians also spent Christmas in Italy, after a Kerala
court allowed them to join their families for the holiday, on
condition they returned to India by Jan. 10, which they did.
The marines are held at the Italian embassy in New Delhi and
report to a police station once a week.
