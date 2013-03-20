ROME, March 20 An Italian military prosecutor on
Wednesday questioned two marines who last month refused to
return to India to face trial on charges of killing two Indian
fisherman while on anti-piracy duty in 2012.
The dispute spurred India's top court last week to
temporarily bar the Italian ambassador from leaving the country
and has frayed relations between the world's most populous
democracy and European Union member Italy.
Dressed in uniform, marines Salvatore Girone and
Massimiliano Latorre were accompanied by lawyers to the hearing
with prosecutor Marco De Paolis, who has opened an investigation
into the shooting but has not yet raised any possible charges.
India's Supreme Court ruled in January that India had
jurisdiction to try the marines. But Italy has challenged that
decision, arguing that the shooting took place in international
waters and that the two should face any trial at home.
Wednesday's questioning "marks the beginning of the Italian
jurisdiction over the case involving the two marines", a
government source told Reuters.
The feud has escalated since the sailors declared they would
not return to India after coming home to vote in a national
election, prompting the Indian Supreme Court order that the
Italian ambassador not leave the country for the time being.
EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton warned on Tuesday
that blocking a diplomatic envoy is a violation of international
law.
The marines, part of a military security team protecting the
tanker Enrica Lexie from piracy, are accused of shooting dead
two fishermen in February 2012, apparently after mistaking them
for pirates in waters off the southern Indian state of Kerala.
Girone and Latorre said they fired warning shots only.
They were detained in India to face trial, but the Supreme
Court allowed them to go home for four weeks to vote in a
parliamentary election on Feb. 24-25, provided they returned to
India. But earlier this month, Italy advised the Indian
government the two would not return.
Italy's Foreign Ministry last week said the incident had
become a formal dispute over a U.N. resolution mandating
international action against piracy.
