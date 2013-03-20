(Adds possible charges)
ROME, March 20 An Italian military prosecutor on
Wednesday questioned two marines who last month failed to return
to India to face charges of killing two Indian fisherman while
on anti-piracy duty in 2012.
The marine's failure to return triggered outrage in India
and escalated into a diplomatic standoff last week when India's
top court barred the Italian ambassador from leaving the
country.
Dressed in uniform, marines Salvatore Girone and
Massimiliano Latorre were accompanied by lawyers to the hearing
with prosecutor Marco De Paolis, who has opened an investigation
into the two for disobeying orders, ANSA news agency reported,
without going into further details.
The military charges may be transferred to Rome's regular
criminal court where the two are under investigation for murder,
ANSA said, citing the prosecutor. De Paolis did not respond to a
call to his office.
India's Supreme Court ruled in January that India had
jurisdiction to try the marines. But Italy has challenged that
decision, arguing that the shooting took place in international
waters and that the two should face any trial at home.
Wednesday's questioning "marks the beginning of the Italian
jurisdiction over the case involving the two marines", a
government source told Reuters.
The marines, part of a military security team protecting the
tanker Enrica Lexie from piracy, are accused of shooting dead
two fishermen in February 2012 in waters off the southern Indian
state of Kerala.
Girone and Latorre have said they fired warning shots only.
They were detained in India to face trial, but the Supreme
Court allowed them to go home for four weeks to vote in a
parliamentary election on Feb. 24-25, provided they returned to
India.
But earlier this month, Italy advised the Indian government
the two would not return.
(Reporting by Alberto Sisto; Writing by Steve Scherer; Editing
by Michael Roddy)