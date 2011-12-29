India's tobacco major ITC has raised the price of its regular-size filter segment cigarette brand Gold Flake Kings (GFK) by 14.58 percent to 110 rupees from 96 rupees for a pack of 20 sticks, said more than three vendors. A company spokesperson did not reply to several requests for comment. Kotak Institutional Equities in a research report on Tuesday had said their channel sources indicated a likely price increase of 15 percent for the brand. The brokerage sees this as a move to create buffer for a potential 10 percent excise duty increase on cigarettes in the budget for 2012/13. "We highlight that after the price hikes in Classic (premium) and Wills (mid-segment), price increase in GFK is in line with our expectations," the note said. The regular-size filter segment contributes about 70 percent of cigarette volumes of the company. At 12.02 p.m. shares were ITC were up 0.37 percent at 202.90 rupees. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)