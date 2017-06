Dec 15 Goldman Sachs has upgraded tobacco major ITC to 'buy' from 'neutral' and raised target price to 232 rupees from 201 rupees as the company "is well protected in the current uncertain environment given improving cash returns and visibility of margins".

"ITC trades at FY13E (price-to-earnings) of 20.2X compared with 25.1X for the sector. We raise FY12E-14E EPS by 1 percent-7 percent to factor in higher volumes for the cigarette business," said Goldman Sachs in a note.

According to the bank, among the companies it cover, ITC is the least affected by input cost inflation and rupee depreciation.

On Wednesday, shares of ITC ended 1.44 percent higher at 200.20 rupees. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi in MUMBAI; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)