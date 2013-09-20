BRIEF-India ONGC's western offshore asset Daman will start producing gas from April - exec
* Exec says co's western offshore asset Daman will start producing gas from April onwards
Sept 20 The Indian cabinet on Friday approved a plan to build an information technology investment zone near the southern city of Hyderabad, aiming to attract 2.19 trillion rupees ($35 billion) worth of investments over more than two decades.
The project, to be built over 202 sq km, will be implemented in two phases spread over 25 years, the government said in a statement. The first phase will be completed by 2018.
The cabinet had earlier approved a broad plan to set up mega IT zones in different states to help boost investments in information technology and electronic hardware manufacturing.
Hyderabad, the capital of Andhra Pradesh state, is the second major Indian information technology hub after Bangalore. Google Inc and Microsoft Corp have campuses in the city.
($1 = 61.9350 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy in New Delhi; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Says unit#2 of 250 MW of Bhartiya Rail Bijlee Company Limited (BRBCL-a subsidiary of NTPC Limited) has been commissioned
LONDON, April 4 The muted start to the second quarter continued on Tuesday as European shares edged up, helped by gains in oil-related stocks and miners, though weakness in the autos sector weighed.