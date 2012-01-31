MUMBAI Jan 31 India's IVRCL Ltd
is in talks with a clutch of foreign investors to sell one of
its road projects in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, a
top official said.
The engineering and construction firm has hired Ernst &
Young to find a buyer for its 155-km Salem-Coimbatore road
project, its Group Chief Financial Officer R. Balarami Reddy
said on Tuesday.
However, he did not specify the companies which had evinced
interest, nor any expected valuation of the project.
"We are not desperate to sell. This is churning of the
assets. We have completed the construction and of the total 155
km, 100 km are already revenue generating, while the remaining
would start generating revenues in the next 6 months," he said.
"Equity raising is difficult in the present market, but at
the same time we cannot stop bidding for projects. We have to
take and execute further projects," Reddy said.
At present, the road project is under IVRCL Assets and
Holdings, in which IVRCL holds a 75 percent stake.
In Oct, IVRCL had received board approval for the merger of
IVRCL Assets with itself.
Shares in IVRCL closed up 9.33 percent at 50.40 rupees in a
strong Mumbai market.
