PATNA, India Dec 9 Two prisoners were killed,
three were injured and 13 escaped in India's eastern state of
Jharkhand on Tuesday after they threw chilli powder in the faces
of police bringing them back to jail from a court appearance.
Police said the two prisoners under trial, suspected of
being Maoist insurgents, were killed in a shootout in front of
the jail in the town of Chaibasa, in the mineral-rich district
of West Singhbhum.
Jharkhand police spokesman Anurag Gupta said police had
launched a search operation to capture the fugitives who were
among a group of 54 prisoners being brought back from the court.
"Police have identified all the prisoners that have
escaped," Gupta said. "As per information available, only one of
those escaped is an important Maoist - the others are criminals
facing different charges."
Jharkhand, carved out of the state of Bihar in 2000, is part
of the so-called Naxalite belt that runs down India's eastern
flank and is the scene of a tribal insurgency that has defied
government efforts to enforce order.
The state, which has a population of 33 million, is holding
elections to its assembly with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's
nationalist Bharatiya Janata party hoping to achieve gains.
The elections are staggered over five stages due to the
security situation and will be completed on Dec. 20.
