By Daniel Bases
| NEW YORK, June 18
Jaitley said on Thursday that economic reforms in the
legislative pipeline can push India's economic growth rate above
the 7 to 7.5 percent range.
India's economy, Asia's third largest, is expected to grow
7.5 percent this year, according to the latest World Bank
forecast, which would make it the world's fastest growing
economy in 2015. The government has a growth forecast of 8.1-8.5
percent while the central bank has a 7.6 percent gross domestic
product growth target.
"Neither the government, nor the people, nor the industry
whose representatives, some of whom are here, nobody is very
excited about a 7-7.5 percent growth rate in India," Jaitley
said during a discussion with Timothy Geithner, president of
investment firm Warburg Pincus and a former U.S. Treasury
Secretary.
"Because a series of reform fixes which are in the pipeline
and are to be implemented, we have now identified all the
problem areas, and I think one by one as we go resolving most of
them, hopefully we should reach what our destination targets
are," he said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, one year in power, has sparked
optimism that he can implement economic reforms and alleviate
bureaucratic overload in India that is seen as a hindrance to
attracting foreign investment and ultimately stronger economic
growth.
(Reporting By Daniel Bases; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)