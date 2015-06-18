(Adds comment, details on economic reforms, background)
By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK, June 18 Indian Finance Minister Arun
Jaitley said on Thursday that economic reforms in the
legislative pipeline can push India's growth rate above the 7 to
7.5 percent range.
India's economy, Asia's third largest, is expected to grow
7.5 percent this year, according to the latest World Bank
forecast, which would make it the world's fastest growing
economy. The government forecasts growth of 8.1-8.5 percent
while the central bank has a 7.6 percent gross domestic product
growth target.
"Neither the government, nor the people, nor the industry
whose representatives, some of whom are here, nobody is very
excited about a 7-7.5 percent growth rate in India," Jaitley
said during a discussion with Timothy Geithner, president of
investment firm Warburg Pincus and a former U.S. Treasury
Secretary.
"Because a series of reform fixes which are in the pipeline
and are to be implemented, we have now identified all the
problem areas, and I think one by one as we go resolving most of
them, hopefully we should reach what our destination targets
are," he said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, one year in power, has sparked
optimism that he can implement economic reforms and alleviate
bureaucratic overload in India that is seen as a hindrance to
attracting foreign investment and ultimately stronger economic
growth.
Jaitley took questions about the ability of India's
government to push through and more importantly implement
economic reforms to speed up infrastructure spending and
streamline tax policies. He acknowledged the bottlenecks in both
areas but said the government was making progress.
Modi has pledged to overhaul the nation's tax regime.
However the pro-business government was caught flat-footed in a
row with foreign portfolio investors over demands they pay the
minimum alternate tax, for which they had not previously been
liable.
Jaitley has said previously he hoped that the upper house of
parliament would "soon" pass an enabling amendment that would
make it possible to implement on time a new goods and services
tax (GST) that would unify India into a common market.
The bill on the GST has been referred to a committee for
discussion and Jaitley said there is a current majority among
the committee in favor of the legislation.
Jaitley said he was focused on implementing the tax measure
by April 1, 2016, the start of the new fiscal year.
"This reference to the committee has actually shortened the
window of time available to me. I now have to run faster to in
order to catch up. If nothing unusual happens, hopefully I make
it. So I am conscious of the time constraint," he said.
(Reporting By Daniel Bases; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)