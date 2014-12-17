* Shrinking economy prompts Japanese banks to expand abroad
* MUFG, Mizuho look to open more branches, grow loan book
* Japanese lenders also planning to offer new services in
India
* Lenders bet on PM's reform agenda
By Sumeet Chatterjee and Devidutta Tripathy
MUMBAI, Dec 17 Faced with a shrinking economy
and tepid loan demand at home, Japan's largest banks are looking
to bolster their presence in India, enthused by Prime Minister
Narendra Modi's reform agenda and improving ties between the two
countries.
While some European and U.S. lenders are sitting on the
fence after being bruised by the country's sharp slowdown,
Japanese banks are betting aggressively on Modi's pledge to
restart growth and attract foreign investment.
Standard Chartered, the biggest foreign player in
India, said in October it remained watchful on the country after
the slowest growth since the 1980s hit many of its corporate
clients.
But Japanese lenders including Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group (MUFG) and Mizuho Financial Group Inc
plan to grow their loan books through branch openings and
offerings of new services such as corporate deposits, M&A
financing and debt capital market advisory, bank executives
said.
They see an opportunity to expand in a sector dominated by
inefficient state-owned banks and where foreign lenders control
only 6 percent of total banking assets. By contrast, foreign
banks control nearly a third of banking assets in Indonesia and
more than a fifth in Brazil.
With Japan setting a target of doubling investments in India
within five years and New Delhi scrambling to attract long-term
investment to shore up its creaky infrastructure, Japanese banks
are trying to move quickly.
"Our balance sheet is strong. We can absorb our lending
exposure to our Indian clients... better than European, American
banks," Mizuho Bank India CEO Shinichiro Kashiwagi said.
India is the key focus market for Mizuho Bank in Asia,
besides Japan, China, South Korea and Taiwan, he told Reuters.
In a sign India is willing to boost business and political
ties with Japan, Modi visited Tokyo in his first major foreign
visit after a landslide electoral victory in May.
Mizuho, which received approval for its fifth Indian branch
in Gujarat state days before Modi's Tokyo visit, is hiring and
will move its local headquarters in Mumbai to a bigger premises.
Mizuho also plans to offer debt capital market services and
to help Indian companies launch 'Samurai bonds' denominated in
yen in Japan, Kashiwagi said.
These bonds could be a cheap borrowing option for Indian
companies. But Japanese buyers may be reluctant to buy paper
issued by Indian companies, few of which are credit-worthy.
Furthermore, winning business in a market where foreign
banks' operations are tightly regulated could prove an uphill
struggle, financial services consultants say.
Other risks include bad debts, a factor likely to keep
Japanese banks focused on big companies, rather than smaller or
medium-sized ones. A tenth of India's total loans is considered
non-performing or has been restructured.
MOMENTUM
Buoyed by Modi's commitment to get rid of frequent power
blackouts and bumpy roads, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp, seeks
to tap more project finance business, said Daisuke Inoue, a
senior executive at the lender's international banking unit.
Rival MUFG, with a 22 percent stake in Morgan Stanley
, plans to work closely with the U.S. bank to help finance
an expected wave of foreign acquisitions by Indian firms.
For those transactions, MUFG will offer its balance sheet
and Morgan Stanley its advisory services, said Taiju Hisai,
India head of Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, the banking unit of
MUFG.
MUFG's ranking in the Thomson Reuters table of top arrangers
of Indian syndicated loans has jumped to fifth this year - ahead
of Deutsche Bank, Standard Chartered,
Citigroup and RBS - from 13th last year.
MUFG, whose loan book in India stands at about $8 billion,
might also consider buying a local Indian bank, Hisai said.
"The Japanese government is actively supporting and
promoting investments in India," said Hisai.
"I feel the momentum and I think it's a good momentum."
(Additional reporting by Taiga Uranaka in TOKYO; Editing by
Lisa Jucca)