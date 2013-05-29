TOKYO May 29 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
and his Indian counterpart agreed on Wednesday to speed up
talks on a deal to allow Japan to export nuclear plants and to
strengthen security cooperation as both sides keep a wary eye on
China's military clout.
The Indo-Japanese summit meeting follows Chinese Premier Li
Keqiang's visit last week to India, which has been shaken by a
recent border spat with China and is cautious about Beijing's
friendship with rival Pakistan.
Japan, for its part, has been locked in a territorial
dispute with China over a group of East China Sea islets.
"In the political and security area, maritime security
cooperation will further be strengthened ... On civil nuclear
cooperation, negotiation will be accelerated toward the early
conclusion of the agreement," Abe told a ceremony alongside
India's Manmohan Singh.
Unable to rely on a coal sector crippled by supply shortages
and mired in scandals, India is pushing ahead with constructing
nuclear reactors despite global jitters over safety. Hundreds of
millions of Indians still live without power and factories
suffer frequent blackouts.
A civil nuclear energy pact with India would give Japanese
nuclear technology firms such as Toshiba Corp and
Hitachi Ltd access to India's fast-growing market when
they search for opportunities overseas to offset an anti-nuclear
backlash at home in response to the Fukushima radiation crisis.
India operates 20 mostly small reactors at six sites with a
capacity of 4,780 MW, or 2 percent of its total power capacity,
according to the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited. New
Delhi hopes to lift its nuclear capacity to 63,000 MW by 2032 by
adding nearly 30 reactors.
Abe and Singh welcomed expanding defence cooperation and
decided to hold regular joint naval exercises. The first such
exercise was held last June.
Faced with China's maritime expansion, Singh and Abe said
they were committed to freedom of navigation and unimpeded
commerce, and agreed to promote cooperation on maritime issues.
In a separate move, Japan agreed to extend up to 71 billion
yen ($694 million) in official development assistance for an
subway project in Mumbai, India's financial capital.
"Our discussions were guided by the fundamental belief that
at the time of global uncertainties, change and challenges,
India and Japan are natural and indispensable partners," Singh
said.
"We attach particular importance to intensifying political
dialogue and strategic consultation and progressively
strengthening defence relations."
UNEASE OVER CHINA
India has often been nervous about Chinese agreements with
its neighbours that are not strictly military but could be
leveraged in a conflict.
Indians sometimes refer to these as a "string of pearls,"
which include China's ties with Pakistan, access to a Myanmar
naval base, Chinese construction of a deepwater port in Sri
Lanka, and its deepening ties with Nepal and the Maldives.
India and Japan also agreed to strengthen cooperation in
renewable energy, energy conservation, clean coal technologies
and liquefied natural gas.
Singh expressed interest in working with Japan in extraction
of natural gas from undersea methane hydrate deposits.
State-run Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corp said in
March it extracted gas from offshore methane hydrate deposits
for the first time in the world, as part of an attempt to
achieve commercial production within six years.
($=102.35 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka, Linda Sieg and Aaron Sheldrick;
Additional reporting by Frank Jack Daniel in New Delhi; Editing
by Ron Popeski)