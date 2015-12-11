* Japan plans sale of amphibious aircraft to India
* Abe and Modi forge close ties, with an eye on China
* Japanese bullet trains for India
By Kiyoshi Takenaka and Sanjeev Miglani
TOKYO/NEW DELHI, Dec 11 India and Japan are
likely to finalise an agreement on protection of military
information during Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's trip beginning on
Friday that will the lay the ground for Japanese arms sales to
India, including seaplanes.
Abe and his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, have forged
close economic and defence ties aimed partly at pushing back
against China's growing assertiveness in the region. Both are
embroiled in territorial disputes with China.
Officials in Tokyo and New Delhi said the two sides were
negotiating a defence technology transfer agreement and another
on sharing of military information that are necessary before
Japan can sell weapons to India and collaborate on military
technology.
Japan is aiming to make progress on the two defence pacts
during Abe's three-day visit, a Japanese foreign ministry
official said in Tokyo. An Indian defence ministry official said
the broad parameters of the framework agreement were in place.
India and Japan have been holding talks for two years on the
purchase by India of US-2 amphibious aircraft made by ShinMaywa
Industries, which will be one of Japan's first arms
sales since Abe lifted a 50-year ban on weapon exports.
India wants two of the seaplanes off the shelf and the
remaining 10 to be manufactured in India, with an Indian
partner, as part of Modi's push to build a defence industrial
base.
The Indian defence official said he did not expect the deal,
estimated to be worth $1.1 billion, to be announced immediately.
Abe, making a third trip to India since he became prime
minister, pledged stronger maritime ties, also involving its
ally, the United States, in a three-way relationship that has
irked China in the past.
"In order to maintain an open, free and peaceful sea, it
becomes important more and more for there to be collaboration
between Japan and India, as well as the international community
including the U.S.," he said in an article published in the
Times of India.
Modi's cabinet this week cleared a $14.7 billion Japanese
proposal to build a bullet train line between Mumbai and
Ahmedabad, giving Japan an early lead over China, which is
conducting feasibility studies for high speed trains on other
parts of the Indian rail network.
($1 = 66.7825 Indian rupees)
(Editing by Robert Birsel)