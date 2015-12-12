By Nidhi Verma
| NEW DELHI
NEW DELHI Dec 12 Japan will provide $12 billion
of soft funding to build India's first bullet train, the two
countries announced during a visit by Japanese Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe, that also yielded deeper defence ties and a plan for
civil nuclear cooperation.
Relations have strengthened between Asia's second and third
largest economies as Abe and his Indian counterpart, Narendra
Modi, seek to balance China's rise as Asia's dominant power.
Both men are nationalists who enjoy a personal friendship.
The deal to build a high-speed train line between the
financial hub of Mumbai and Ahmedabad city gives Japan an early
lead over China, which is conducting feasibility studies for
high speed trains on other parts of the Indian rail network.
"This enterprise will launch a revolution in Indian railways
and speed up India's journey into the future. It will become an
engine of economic transformation in India," Modi said in a
speech.
Under the defence deals announced on Saturday, the two sides
will share technology, equipment and military information, but
the long-awaited sale of Japanese aircraft in a deal worth about
$1.1 billion was not concluded.
Similarly, while they agreed to work towards cooperation in
civil-nuclear technology, they stopped short of signing an
agreement, citing outstanding technical differences.
Japan, the only country to have suffered a nuclear attack,
has been demanding additional non-proliferation guarantees from
India before it exports nuclear reactors.
India and Japan have been negotiating a nuclear energy deal
since Japan's ally, the United States, opened the way for
nuclear commerce with India despite its weapons programme.
"The memorandum we signed on civil nuclear energy
cooperation is more than just an agreement for commerce and
clean energy, it is a shining symbol of a new level of mutual
confidence and strategic partnership in the cause of peaceful
and secure world," Modi said.
"I know the significance of this decision for Japan and I
assure you that India deeply respects that decision and will
honour our shared commitment," Modi added.
India and Japan have been holding talks for two years on the
purchase by India of US-2 amphibious aircraft made by ShinMaywa
Industries, which would be one of Japan's first arms
sales since Abe lifted a 50-year ban on weapon exports.
(Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)