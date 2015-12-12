* Japan to provide $12 bln, 50-yr soft loan at 0.1 pct/yr
* Resolution to tech, legal issue key to final nuclear deal
* Nuclear deal with Japan benefits GE-Hitachi, Westinghouse
* Purchase of US-2 aircraft from Japan still being discussed
By Nidhi Verma
NEW DELHI, Dec 12 Japan will provide $12 billion
of soft loans to build India's first bullet train, the two
nations announced during a visit by Japanese Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe that also yielded deeper defence ties and a plan for
civil nuclear cooperation.
Relations have strengthened between Asia's second and third
largest economies as Abe and Indian counterpart Narendra Modi
seek to balance China's rise as the dominant Asian power. Both
men are nationalists who enjoy a personal friendship.
The deal to build a high-speed train line between the
financial hub of Mumbai and the city of Ahmedabad gives Japan an
early lead over China, which is conducting feasibility studies
for high speed trains on other parts of India's dilapidated rail
network.
"This enterprise will launch a revolution in Indian railways
and speed up India's journey into the future. It will become an
engine of economic transformation in India," Modi said in a
speech.
Japan has offered a "highly concessional loan" at an
interest rate of 0.1 percent rate with repayment over 50 years
and a moratorium for 15 years, Indian Foreign Secretary S.
Jaishankar told a news conference.
India will be buying a Japanese high-speed train system,
effectively with an export credit of $12 billion.
Under defence deals announced on Saturday, the two sides
will share technology, equipment and military information, but
the long-awaited sale of Japanese aircraft in a deal worth about
$1.1 billion was not concluded.
Similarly, while they agreed to work towards cooperation in
civil-nuclear technology, they stopped short of signing an
agreement, citing outstanding technical and legal differences.
Jaishankar did not cite a timeline for signing the final
agreement with Japan.
Japan, the only country to have suffered a nuclear attack,
has been demanding additional non-proliferation guarantees from
India before it exports nuclear reactors.
India and Japan have been negotiating a nuclear energy deal
since Japan's ally, the United States, opened the way for
nuclear commerce with India despite its atomic bomb programme
and shunning of the global Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).
A final deal with Japan would also benefit U.S. firms.
India has already given land for nuclear plants to GE-Hitachi
- which is an alliance between the U.S. and
Japanese firms - and to Toshiba's Westinghouse Electric
Company.
"The memorandum we signed on civil nuclear energy
cooperation is more than just an agreement for commerce and
clean energy, it is a shining symbol of a new level of mutual
confidence and strategic partnership in the cause of peaceful
and secure world," Modi said.
"I know the significance of this decision for Japan and I
assure you that India deeply respects that decision and will
honour our shared commitment," Modi added.
In a joint statement the two prime ministers mentioned the
South China Sea and "called upon all states to avoid unilateral
actions that could lead to tensions in the region".
China claims most of the South China Sea, through which more
than $5 trillion in global trade passes every year. Vietnam,
Malaysia, Brunei, the Philippines and Taiwan have rival claims.
New Delhi and Tokyo, both of which have territorial disputes
with Beijing, have no claims in the waterway but worry about
China's growing military reach into sea lanes through which much
of Japan's shipborne trade passes. Abe and Modi called for
freedom of navigation in international waters.
India and Japan have been holding talks for two years on the
purchase by India of US-2 amphibious aircraft made by ShinMaywa
Industries, which would be one of Japan's first arms
sales since Abe lifted a 50-year ban on weapon exports.
Jaishankar said a purchase of US-2 was discussed in
Saturday's meeting and the "matter remains under consideration".
