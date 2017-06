Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda (L) shakes hands with his Indian counterpart Manmohan Singh during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi December 28, 2011. REUTERS/B Mathur

NEW DELHI Japan will invest $4.5 billion in the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor over the next five years, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda said on Wednesday after meeting his Indian counterpart in New Delhi.

The Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor is a mega infrastructure project of $90 billion with the financial and technical aids from Japan, covering an overall length of 1,483 kilometers between the political capital and the business capital of India.

(Reporting by Abhijit Neogy)