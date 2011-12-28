NEW DELHI Dec 28 Japan will invest $4.5 billion in the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor over the next five years, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda said on Wednesday after meeting his Indian counterpart in New Delhi.

The Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) is a mega infrastructure project of $90 billion with the financial and technical aids from Japan, covering an overall length of 1,483 kilometers between the political capital and the business capital of India. (Reporting by Abhijit Neogy)