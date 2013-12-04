NEW DELHI Dec 4 India and Japan are planning to jointly procure liquefied natural gas (LNG) and the modalities for this will be worked out in three months, India's Oil Secretary Vivek Rae said on Wednesday.

Economic expansion, nuclear plant shutdowns in Japan and South Korea and the shift toward cleaner-burning gas in smog-choked Chinese cities have contributed to rising demand for LNG in Asia, already the top destination for the fuel.

Across the region, demand for LNG is rising, while new, uncontracted sources of supply are not likely until at least the end of the decade. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)