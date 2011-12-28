NEW DELHI India and Japan have agreed to a $15 billion currency swap line, a Japanese official in Delhi said on Wednesday, in a positive move for the troubled Indian rupee, Asia's worst performing currency this year.

The two countries previously had a $3 billion swap arrangement that expired in June, said the official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda was visiting his Indian counterpart and was due to address a joint press conference later on Wednesday.

The currency swaps are expected to support the Indian rupee as it continues to weaken against the greenback and Europe's sovereign debt crisis hits India's exports.

The dollar-swap arrangement with India follows a similar agreement with South Korea in October.

