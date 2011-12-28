BRIEF-BLS International Services recommends final dividend at 30 pct
* Says recommended final dividend at 30 pct for financial year ended 31st March, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI Dec 28 India and Japan should step up economic cooperation, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda said on Wednesday at a meeting in Delhi with business leaders.
Asia's second and third largest economies enjoy warm diplomatic relations but trade between them was just $15 billion in 2010, a number dwarfed by Japan's more than $300 billion trade with China. (Reporting by Abhijit Neogy; Writing by Frank Jack Daniel; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)
