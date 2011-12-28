NEW DELHI Dec 28 India and Japan should step up economic cooperation, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda said on Wednesday at a meeting in Delhi with business leaders.

Asia's second and third largest economies enjoy warm diplomatic relations but trade between them was just $15 billion in 2010, a number dwarfed by Japan's more than $300 billion trade with China. (Reporting by Abhijit Neogy; Writing by Frank Jack Daniel; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)