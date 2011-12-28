BRIEF-BLS International Services recommends final dividend at 30 pct
* Says recommended final dividend at 30 pct for financial year ended 31st March, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI Dec 28 India and Japan are on course to reach a target of $25 billion bilateral trade by 2014, India's trade minister said on Wednesday, during a visit by Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda.
In 2010 the second and third largest Asian economies' trade stood at $15 billion, compared to more than $300 billion of Japanese trade with the region's powerhouse China.
Trade Minister Anand Sharma also said minimum investment in a industrial corridor being built by India with help from Japan between Delhi and Mumbai would be more than $100 billion. (Reporting by Abhijit Neogy; Writing by Frank Jack Daniel; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)
Jun 13 Below is a summary of Tuesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Tuesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 37,148.4 60,247.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trad