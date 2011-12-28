NEW DELHI Dec 28 India and Japan are on course to reach a target of $25 billion bilateral trade by 2014, India's trade minister said on Wednesday, during a visit by Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda.

In 2010 the second and third largest Asian economies' trade stood at $15 billion, compared to more than $300 billion of Japanese trade with the region's powerhouse China.

Trade Minister Anand Sharma also said minimum investment in a industrial corridor being built by India with help from Japan between Delhi and Mumbai would be more than $100 billion. (Reporting by Abhijit Neogy; Writing by Frank Jack Daniel; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)