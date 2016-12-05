CHENNAI, India Dec 5 The life of the leader of
India's southern state of Tamil Nadu hung in the balance on
Monday after she went into cardiac arrest, drawing large crowds
to the hospital where doctors were fighting to save the hugely
popular former actress.
Jayalalithaa Jayaraman went into cardiac arrest on Sunday
night, the Apollo Hospital in the state capital Chennai said,
her condition deteriorating sharply after her admission with a
severe respiratory ailment in September.
Popularly known as "Amma", or "Mother" in Tamil, the
68-year-old former film actress was introduced into politics by
her screen partner M.G. Ramachandran and went on to serve as
chief minister of Tamil Nadu five times.
Jayalalithaa remains hugely popular despite being jailed
more than once for corruption. She has no obvious successor -
during her latest illness her picture was put in the chair at
the head of the table at state cabinet meetings.
Police were deployed in large numbers in case emotional
crowds of devoted supporters reacted strongly to further
developments. Supporters have been known to commit suicide in
the past in reaction to bad news.
(Reporting by Anuradha Nagaraj; Writing by Douglas Busvine;
Editing by Paul Tait)