AHMEDABAD, India Nov 23 Jeera sowing in India's western state of Gujarat, the country's top producing region, has gained pace last week, data from the state farm department showed on Wednesday.

As on Nov. 21, jeera acreage at 113,100 hectares was up 56 percent from last year's of 72,500 hectares, data showed.

On Nov. 14, sowing had fallen 12.8 percent to 34,000 hectares and since then 79,100 hectares was under the crop.

"Sowing of rabi crops is expected better this year due to a good monsoon. We expect acreage to rise further as winter is yet to set in, which would help jeera sowing," said Dr B.R. Shah, director of agriculture, Gujarat.

In India, the world's largest producer and exporter of the commodity, jeera or cumin, is cultivated during winter from October to December and harvested in February-April.

Three-year average acreage of the spice in the state is 308,800 hectares. (Reporting by Darshan Mankad from Ahmedabad; Editing by Harish Nambiar)