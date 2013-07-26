A Jet Airways passenger plane moves along the tarmac at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel international airport in Ahmedabad, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

MUMBAI Shares in Jet Airways(JET.NS) ended up 17.4 on Friday after traders said the Foreign Investment Promotion Board was likely to approve a planned stake sale to Etihad Airways.

Jet Airways and Etihad Airways officials were not immediately reachable for comment on the market speculation. A spokesman for the finance ministry, which oversees FIPB, declined to comment.

The FIPB, which clears foreign direct investment proposals, is scheduled to consider the Jet-Etihad deal at its meeting on Monday and traders said it may be approved.

The FIPB last month deferred a decision on Jet's plan to sell a 24 percent stake to Etihad.

