NEW DELHI Jan 2 India's Jet Airways Ltd is the front-runner for an investment by Gulf carrier Etihad Airways, a senior Indian government source told reporters on Wednesday, adding a deal was likely in 10 days.

Etihad Airways, seeking to widen operations in India and other Asian markets, is in the final stages of talks to buy part of either Jet Airways or grounded rival Kingfisher Airlines , an Indian government official had said on Dec. 17. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Sunil Nair)