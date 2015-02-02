((Corrects pricing basis to Middle East quotes, from Singapore quotes, in paragraph 3 in the Jan 30 story))

SINGAPORE Jan 30 Essar Oil ESRO.NS sold a rare jet fuel cargo for export in February, traders said on Friday.

The refiner sold 37,000 tonnes of the aviation fuel for Feb. 11 to 15 loading from Vadinar, its first such cargo since September, 2013, they added.

The cargo was likely sold to BP at a premium of 50 cents a barrel to Middle East quotes, they added, though this could not be confirmed.

Essar Oil usually exports gasoil and usually sells the jet fuel it refines to local customers, traders said.

The company is looking to optimise its production and has an extra cargo available, an industry source said.

Refiners have been maximising production due to cheap feedstock such as crude oil, with prices having fallen more than 50 percent since last year.

(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan)