NEW DELHI, March 26 India's Jet Airways aims to double the revenue contribution from its ancillary services in two years to 10 percent, Raj Sivakumar, senior vice president for planning and alliances, said on Tuesday.

The official was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an aviation conference. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Writing by Ranjit Gangadharan; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)