Indian factory growth slows to three-month low in May as new orders soften
Indian factory growth cooled in May as new orders expanded at a more modest pace, but manufacturers were able to raise prices slightly, according to a private survey.
Reuters Market Eye - Jet Airways Ltd(JET.NS) shares fall as much as 13.6 percent after local media including CNBC TV18 and NDTV reported a planned deal to sell a stake in the to Abu Dhabi's Etihad may be called off, citing unnamed sources, but shares sharply pare losses after the carrier calls the reports "incorrect".
In a statement, a Jet spokeswoman calls media reports on the deal "incorrect and speculative", declining to elaborate.
Etihad has been in talks to buy a 24 percent stake in Jet, Indian government sources have said previously.
Jet shares ended down 2.9 percent.
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy)
Indian factory growth cooled in May as new orders expanded at a more modest pace, but manufacturers were able to raise prices slightly, according to a private survey.
ST PETERSBURG, Russia India's SREI Infrastructure Finance hopes to sign a $500 million joint venture this week with Russian state lender VEB to finance exports of equipment to India, managing director Hemant Kanoria said on Thursday.