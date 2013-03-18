A Jet Airways aircraft waits for take off on the tarmac at the airport in Mumbai September 13, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Jet Airways Ltd(JET.NS) shares fall as much as 13.6 percent after local media including CNBC TV18 and NDTV reported a planned deal to sell a stake in the to Abu Dhabi's Etihad may be called off, citing unnamed sources, but shares sharply pare losses after the carrier calls the reports "incorrect".

In a statement, a Jet spokeswoman calls media reports on the deal "incorrect and speculative", declining to elaborate.

Etihad has been in talks to buy a 24 percent stake in Jet, Indian government sources have said previously.

Jet shares ended down 2.9 percent.

(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy)