NEW DELHI Jan 16 India's Jet Airways said on Thursday Chief Executive Garry Kenneth Toomey had resigned, six months after joining the country's No.2 carrier by domestic market share.

Jet Airways, which closed a deal last November to sell a 24 percent stake to Abu Dhabi's Etihad, did not give a reason for Toomey's resignation, which it said was with immediate effect.

Chief Financial Officer Ravishankar Gopalakrishnan will be the acting CEO until the board names a new chief, Jet Airways said in a stock exchange filing.

Toomey, an Australian national who previously worked with airlines, including Air New Zealand and Qantas, joined Jet Airways in July last year.

Jet Airways posted a record loss for its fiscal second quarter to end-September. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)